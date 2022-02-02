Natural gas production on Yamal grows by 13% in 2021

TASS, February 2. The natural gas production in the Yamalo-Nenets Region was more than 617 bcm in 2021. The year-on-year growth is 13%, the regional government’s press service said on Tuesday.

"In 2021, oil production in the region was 36.1 million tonnes, the production of gas - 617.5 bcm, of condensate - 27.8 million tonnes. The gas production growth year-on-year was 13%," the press service said. "The production of condensate grew by 16.3%."

The regional government explained the growth by the new deposits, commissioned in 2021.

In terms of natural gas reserves and production the region is the leader in Russia, and in terms of explored deposits of liquid hydrocarbons - oil and condensate - it takes the second line after the Khanty-Mansi Region. On Yamal, 22 companies produced oil at 74 fields, and 36 companies produced gas on 106 fields.

Additionally, in 2021 the fuel and energy complex’ companies continued working on new projects: the regional department has issued 54 licenses for extraction of common minerals.