China’s Sanya city exceeds $3 billion in foreign trade volume in 2021

SANYA /China/, February 1. /TASS/. The foreign trade volume of Sanya city in China's Hainan province reached 21.9 billion yuan (about $3.44 billion) last year, a record for the city. According to the local customs office, foreign trade increased by 27% compared to 2020.

Imports totaled 20.7 billion yuan ($3.25 billion), up 23 % from the year before. The city mainly imported consumer goods from abroad. The active development of duty-free trade in Sanya led to an increase in imports of personal consumption goods. For example, cosmetics accounted for almost half of all imports, and jewelry and watches for a quarter.

Last year, the city exported 1.2 billion yuan ($193 million) worth of goods, half of which were electrical goods, a quarter were biodiesel products and a fifth were seafood.

Half of Sanya's foreign trade came from EU countries. The city is also active in trade with the Indo-Pacific countries, in particular with the member states of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership.

Sanya is one of the most important trade and economic centers of Hainan province. The city is located on the southern coast of the island, which gives it a logistical advantage in trade with the countries of the region.

In 2021, Sanya's domestic regional product was 83.5 billion yuan ($13.1 billion).