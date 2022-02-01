MOEX Russia, RTS indexes in the green by end of trading day

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian exchange indexes ended the trading day on Tuesday with the upward trend. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 0.5% to 3,548.17 points at the close of today’s trade on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 1.56% and climbed to 1,457.64 points.

The dollar tumbled 0.27% against the ruble to 77.04 rubles. The euro edged down by 0.4% and amounted to 86.6 rubles.

Brent oil futures moved down by 0.45% on the London’s ICE to $89 per barrel.

"At the same time, the recovery dynamics on the Russian market becomes more moderate. Traders probably exercised restraint before new geopolitical signals," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said. "Any negative from the foreign policy’s side can return pressure on ruble-denominated assets," he added.

The MOEX Russia Index is likely to be within 3,480-3,620 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World forecasts.