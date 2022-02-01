German residents will pay much less for gas if Nord Stream 2 is launched, says ambassador

BERLIN, February 1. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 is a mutually beneficial international project, which will make it possible to supply gas to Germany at moderate prices, Russia’s ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with the N-TV channel released on Tuesday.

"This is an international project, a mutually beneficial one. We supply gas at normal prices under long-term contracts. Germany will be buyer number one in Europe and German consumers will not have to pay too much for gas anymore," the diplomat said.

The ambassador recalled that Moscow has been supplying gas to Germany for 50 years already.

"We never give cause to consider us unreliable supplier," he said.

Nord Stream 2 is to be registered as an independent operator to launch the pipeline’s operation. Germany’s Federal Network Agency suspended the certification procedures due to organizational and legal matters on November 16, 2021. The regulator noted that the certification procedure would remain suspended until the operator’s main assets and human resources were transferred to the ownership of its German subsidiary. Nord Stream 2 AG established a German subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, on January 26, 2022. The company will operate the German section of the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 29 that Russia and its partners had fulfilled their objective of creating Nord Stream 2, adding that it is for Europeans to decide on it now. The Russian leader noted that the pipeline was ready for operation. Once Moscow’s partners in Europe come to a decision on it, then additional volumes of Russian gas will be pumped into the pipeline, Putin said. He also was confident that opening Nord Stream 2’s operation would enable a decline in gas prices in Europe.