Russian gold miner announces stocks, GDRs buyback

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Polyus, the largest Russian gold producer, announced the buyback of stocks and global depositary receipts (GDRs) up to $200 mln, the company said on Monday.

"On January 31, 2022, the company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the program of the buyback on the open market for ordinary shares of the company and depositary receipts certifying rights to ordinary shares," Polyus said. "The program anticipates the purchase of securities totaling up to $200 mln in quantity that in any case will not be above 1.4% in the authorized capital of the company," the gold producer said.

Securities to be acquired under the program will be used for general corporate goals, including for long-term motivation program for the management, Polyus said.