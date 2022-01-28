Austria sees decline in energy resources supply from Russia — Minister

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. Austria is currently experiencing the decline in supplies of energy resources from Russia, Federal Minister for Climate Action Leonore Gewessler said on Friday.

"The situation on international gas markets is very challenging. There is a need to put it clearly. We are under pressure because our energy system depends on import. We depend on countries supplying gas and oil. We have smaller volumes of supplies from Russia now, which poses the main difficulties," the Minister said at the press conference.

The situation on the electricity market leads to the price growth for consumers, Gewessler noted. The high cost of gas became the cause for high prices, she added.