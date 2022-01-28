Internet sales in Hainan's Haikou up 69.35% to $28.9 billion in 2021

HAIKOU, Jan. 28. /TASS/. The volume of e-commerce in the administrative center of Hainan province increased 69.35% to 183.5 billion yuan (about $28.9 billion) in 2021, the Haikou Daily newspaper reported.

According to the city's Commerce Department, the volume of online sales related to streaming and activities with the participation of celebrities reached 38.21 billion yuan (about $6.02 billion), an increase of 13.62%. Total sales of online shopping services reached 6.22 billion yuan ($979.5 million), with an annual growth rate of 33.01%.

The agency noted that a total of 75.8 million orders were delivered. The top three categories were food and health care products (42.85%), computers and consumer electronics (16.09%) and cosmetics (13.16%). Other popular items among consumers included drugs and medical supplies, furnishings and jewelry.

The Commerce Department also stated that virtual reality services related to travel and entertainment industries were among the most promising sectors during the pandemic.