Hainan's foreign trade volume grew 57.7% in 2021

HAIKOU /China/, January 28. /TASS/. Hainan province's foreign trade turnover was 147.68 billion yuan ($23.16 billion) in 2021, up 57.7%. This was reported by the Department of Commerce of the region.

According to the department, the rate was 36.3% higher than the country's figure. Hainan ranked third among 31 regions of mainland China in terms of growth rate. Exports of the province increased by 20.1% (to 33.26 billion yuan, or $5.21 billion) and imports increased by 73.6% (to 114.42 billion yuan, or $ 17.95 billion).

The data shows that about 38% of the value of Hainan imports accounted for consumer goods (43.55 billion yuan, or $6.83 billion). About 57% of this amount is perfumes and cosmetics. In addition, the province has been active in purchasing abroad iron ore, organic chemicals and coal.

Mechanical equipment accounted for a significant part (more than 25%) in Hainan's exports during this period. The share of agricultural goods was 11.5%. The most rapid increase is seen in the supply of medicines (growth at 388.7%), which still occupy 6.6% of the total flow of local products abroad.

About 40% of foreign trade of the island is provided by the member-states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, about 15% - by the European Union, 8.6% - by the USA. About 30% of Hainan's trade turnover is accounted for by the member countries of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.