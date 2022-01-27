India, Central Asian states to develop cooperation in health sector — statement

NEW DELHI, January 27. /TASS/. India and the Central Asian nations are looking to develop cooperation in the field of healthcare, boosting joint projects in this area, according to the Delhi Declaration of the India-Central Asia Summit held on Thursday.

"The Leaders expressed their interest to deepen cooperation in the health-care sector. The Sides noted the importance of practical implementation of joint projects and initiatives in the health sector that provide easy and timely access to proper diagnostic and quality medical treatment facilities for their citizens according to their legislation," the statement reads.

According to the document, India’s leading hospital chains are invited to consider opening branches of their multidisciplinary hospitals and diagnostic clinics in Central Asian countries.

The India-Central Asia Summit, initiated by New Delhi, took place on Thursday via video linkup. It was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.