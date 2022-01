MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The US dollar lost 1.79% against the closing level of the prior session and totaled to 77.99 rubles during the currency trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to Exchange data.

The euro lost 2.68% at the same time to 87 rubles.

Brent oil futures move up by 0.83% to $90.65 a barrel at the same time.