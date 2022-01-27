German economic committee confirms plans for online meeting with Putin

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations confirms a traditional meeting of German businessmen with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Committee’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The Eastern Committee traditionally organizes once per year talks of businessmen with President Putin and ministers important for the economy. The meeting in the online format is planned in this year," the Committee said. "No details have been determined so far," the press service added.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the online meeting was scheduled for March 3.