US is doing everything to undermine confidence in dollar — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The US is doing everything possible to undermine confidence in the dollar and make it risky for international settlements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the government hour during the plenary session of the State Duma, lower house of parliament.

"We are striving to reduce our dependence on the dollar, and the Americans are actively helping us with it, because they are doing almost everything possible to undermine confidence in this currency, make it risky for international settlements, not only for Russia, but for any country," he said.

Lavrov also stressed that Russia is "sharply reducing" its foreign exchange reserves, which are held in dollars.

"We are in every way encouraging the transition to settlements in national currencies, and this is already starting to cause such disturbing discussions among political analysts and economists in the West.

Not only in the West, in the US, they are beginning to wonder where the real problems will begin for them, but also our economic operators also feel relief as the issues related to the transfer of funds are being resolved," the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

According to the minister, the payment system developed by the Bank of Russia is not as established as SWIFT, but it its functional.

"I think that we should follow this path. It is very important to keep the economy balanced," Lavrov said.