Russian airlines increase transportation by 60% to over 111 mln people

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. In 2021, Russian airlines increased transportation by 60% to over 111 mln people, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"In 2021, Russian airlines transported over 111 mln people, which is 60% more than in 2020. More than 87.5 mln passengers were transported on domestic routes, which is almost 56% more than in 2020 and surpasses the figure for 2019 by 20%," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said that the volume of traffic in 2021 in all directions reached around 112 mln passengers, which is comparable to the pre-pandemic numbers.