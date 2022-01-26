Putin's meeting with Italian business is not related to situation around Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Italian business is not related to what is going on around Ukraine and any sanctions against the Russian Federation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Putin is now holding a meeting with the representatives of the Italian businesses via videoconference.

"These meetings are regular, and not only with Italian [businessmen] but also with the largest businesses from other countries. This has nothing to do with the current situation, it has nothing to do with any sanctions," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

According to him, the meeting "should not be linked with what is going on around Ukraine any way.

Peskov dismissed the suggestion that at the meeting, Moscow wants to secure the support of one of the largest business partners in Europe against amid sanctions and the escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

"No, you can't say that. Moreover, this is a perverted understanding of the work," the press secretary of the Russian president emphasized.

"The fact is that life goes on anyway, the interests of business do not disappear," the Kremlin spokesman said. He drew attention to the fact that foreign business "is present on the Russian market, many have plans to expand their presence."

"We appreciate this, and business representatives value it because business representatives, in this case, do not pursue any philanthropic goals, they earn money. As long as they earn money on the Russian market, it is interesting for them to have such a conversation," the Kremlin official assured.