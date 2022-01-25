Hainan eyes latest petrochemicals tech to produce new materials

HAIKOU /China/, Jan. 25. /TASS/. Authorities in South China's Hainan province plan to study issues related to the development of a diversified industrial infrastructure on the island this year, to organize the supply of raw materials for the production of new materials, Chairman of the region's People's Political Consultative Conference (PPCC) Mao Wanchun said.

"In 2022, there will be detailed discussions on working out opportunities to diversify [the supply of] the main raw materials required by the petrochemical sector for the production of new materials," he said, speaking at the 5th session of the 7th meeting of PPCC.

According to Mao Wanchun, the PPCC intends to "take advantage of smart technology," to study in detail important strategic issues related to the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. " It is necessary to consider as many visionary and targeted proposals as possible," the chairman stressed.

He noted the importance of ensuring better democratic control over such processes as adjusting the working style of competent departments, protecting the environment, improving the business atmosphere, modernizing agriculture, improving the well-being of the population, and educating the younger generation. Mao Wanchun recalled that last year, the conference submitted 659 documents for consideration, of which 19 were important proposals concerning the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port exhibition industry.

Among the particularly significant developments in recent months, he mentioned the establishment of an advisory commission on economic cooperation between Hainan and Hong Kong. He said that the two sides have had videoconferences to discuss a number of key issues in trade and investment cooperation.

According to official data, the growth rate of the industrial sector of the southernmost Chinese province in 2021 was 6%. Hainan sharply increased the production of natural gas (growth of 675.8%), as well as oil (22.2%), cement production (20%), and polyethylene terephthalate (20.8%). The development of the petrochemical industry allowed us to outline new directions for the creation of promising knowledge-intensive products with higher added value.