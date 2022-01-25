US has sanctions on Russia ready in case of escalation with Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The United States and its European allies have economic sanctions "at the ready" in case Russian troops hypothetically invade Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

"We have a carefully designed set of sanctions that would have a significant impact on the Russian economy and mitigate the impact it would have here in the United States," he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Asked whether he would support expelling Russia from the Swift system of international payments, Adeyemo said: "All options are on the table."

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences. The Kremlin is keeping an eye on Washington’s steps aimed at stirring up tensions around Ukraine with great concern, Peskov noted earlier on Tuesday.