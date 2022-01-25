Russian Energy Ministry supports stronger coordination of energy systems

PETROZAVODSK, January 25. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry believes that Central Asian states should have closer coordination among energy systems, to avoid potential failures, Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS.

"Energy system of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are operating in parallel, including with the United Energy System of Russia. I believe Kazakhstan and Central Asian states should have closer coordination of power modes control. We believe proper planning of energy systems development and coordination of operations of all power plants in these countries should be dealt with on an ongoing basis," the Minister noted.

The failure in the energy system of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan is a contingent situation, Shulginov noted. "There is a need to sort out causes of such operation of automatic and control equipment, to prevent such situation," he added.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sustained the blackout with power outage on January 25 at about 09.00 am Moscow time.