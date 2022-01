WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upward the outlook for Russia’s GDP growth in 2023 from 2% to 2.1%, IMF said in its report released on Tuesday.

At the same time, IMF lowered the forecast for Russian GDP growth in this year from 2.9% to 2.8%.

The Russian economy showed growth by 4.5% last year, which is lower than October forecasts, the report says. IMF improved the figure last fall from 4.4% expected in July 2021 to 4.7% for 2021.