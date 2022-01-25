Blackout in Central Asia will not affect Russia — expert

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The large-scale failure in power systems of three Central Asian states will not affect Russia owing to the high reliability of the system, Director of the Energy Development Fund Sergey Pikin told TASS.

"This does not pose any threat to us because we have a highly reliable system. We have large reserves even for the case of abnormally cold winter weather," the expert said.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan sustained the blackout with a power outage on January 25 at about 09.00 am Moscow time. The problem in the united energy system of the region occurred due to the overload in Kazakh networks.