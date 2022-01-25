Current heating season in Ukraine to proceed smoothly - premier

KIEV, January 25. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine is convinced that the current heating season in the country would proceed smoothly, even in case of severe frosts, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal told the ICTV channel on Monday night.

"This heating season is proceeding smoothly, although with some nervousness. We have enough fuel. Beginning next month, [Ukraine’s national security oil and gas company] Naftogaz will start its scheduled purchases of gas for the next season, to be kept in Ukraine’s storage facilities. We expect the next season to proceed smoothly as well," he said.

At the same time, the premier reassured that his government "has a Plan B."

"First of all, we have intentions <…> regarding the production of gas in Ukraine. We are also negotiating gas imports from alternative suppliers," he said. "We have various scenarios for different contingencies. All plans have been written."

Gas reserves in underground gas storages (UGS) of Europe and Ukraine are record low, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said on Monday.