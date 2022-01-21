Heads of Russian, ASEAN tourism agencies discuss recovery of tourist flows

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism and tourism ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states have discussed the prospects of a gradual and safe recovery of tourist flows between the countries, the press service of the agency said in a statement on Friday.

"Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova as a co-chair has held an online meeting of tourism ministers of Russia and ASEAN countries. Such a meeting took place for the first time. The sides discussed the prospects of a gradual and safe recovery of tourist flows, as well projects that will allow ensuring favorable conditions for trips in the future," the statement said.

Russia is interested in increasing the number of tourists from Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and others, according to Doguzova.

"This is over 600 mln people, a potentially huge market for our country. It is no coincidence that tourism was acknowledged as the best instrument for economic recovery for the first time at the latest East Asia Summit at Russia’s initiative," she was quoted as saying.