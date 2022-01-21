Bitcoin prices tumble 9.6%

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin lost 9.6% during the trading session on Friday to the level of $37,950, according to trading data.

The Bitcoin rate earlier lost 10.02% down to $37,757.

The Bank of Russia informed yesterday about plans to ban issuing, mining and circulation of cryptocurrencies on the territory of Russia for the purpose of mitigating threats caused by circulation of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.