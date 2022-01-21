Uniper expects completion of Nord Stream 2 certification in summer 2022

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Uniper, one of investors in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, expects completion of pipeline certification this summer, the company’s press service told TASS.

"We expect that this will happen in summer 2022," Uniper said.

The company is unaware about Germany’s plans not to pay compensation to project participants if the Nord Stream 2 is not certified, Uniper noted. We are convinced that the certification process will be finalized in accordance with all required conditions," it added.

Construction of the gas pipeline ended in last September. An approval from the German regulator is now expected to start pumping gas.