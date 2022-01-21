Nord Stream 2 AG endeavors to comply with EU rules

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, endeavors to comply with applicable rules and requirements of European and German legislation, the Swiss-based company told TASS.

"Nord Stream 2 applies required efforts to ensure conformity to applicable rules and regulatory requirements. This pertains in particular to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG) that implements provisions of the EU Gas Directive into German laws," the operator’s press service said.

Nord Stream 2 AG made no comment on potential consequences of possible new sanction efforts of the US.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended in September 2021. The operator needs to get an approval of the German regulator to start pumping gas.