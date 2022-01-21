Gas price in Europe hovering around $900 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe has been hovering around the $900 per 1,000 cubic meters mark during Friday exchange trading, according to London’s ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for February delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was up at $910.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 77.65 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total increase in the gas price since the trading opening has reached around 3%.