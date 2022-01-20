{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas prices in Europe above $900 per 1,000 cubic meters

Prices moved by 2.3% over the day

TASS, January 20. Gas prices in Europe climbed above $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters by the end of the trading session, according to ICE data.

February futures prices at the TTF hub in the Netherlands surged to $915 per 1,000 cubic meters or 78 euro per MWh. Prices moved by 2.3% over the day.

The futures prices at the TTF hub are volatile because of the speculative factor and do not reflect the actual price of physical gas supplies to Europe. According to Gazprom, the average gas export price under contracts in 2021 will stand at $280 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Trading volume at SPIMEX up 39.8% in 2021 to over $17 bln
Petroleum products trading gained 16.6% in physical terms to 27.03 mln tonnes
Top German diplomat arrives in Moscow Monday, talks with Lavrov due Tuesday — embassy
Annalena Baerbock will stay in Moscow until Tuesday evening
Russia still awaits response on security guarantees from US, NATO, top diplomat says
Sergey Lavrov noted that concern over NATO’s course towards the containment of Russia had been expressed during the meeting
Erdogan offers Putin, Zelensky to hold talks in Turkey — media
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan "will go to Ukraine in the coming weeks for negotiations with Zelensky"
Russia weighing various security options but has fewer scenarios than US, says Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov pointed out, the objective is not "to complicate those things that, perhaps, are no so complex"
EU depends on Russia in oil and gas sphere — Macron
The president of France said that Europe set the goal of achieving net-zero by 2050
NATO military buildup near Belarusian borders won’t go unnoticed by Russia — ambassador
Boris Gryzlov noted that Russia is very thorough in its approach to border safety matters
Nearly 500,000 tourists visited Sanya over the New Year weekend
The average hotel occupancy rate in the city was 78.82% from December 31 to January 2
Russian embassy calls on US to abandon plans to provide more weapons to Ukraine
Instead, Washington should use its influence on the Ukrainian authorities to convince them to stop sabotaging the Minsk Agreements, said in a statement
Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus, US Department of State says
The US authorities are concerned that draft constitutional amendments may indicate Belarus’ plans to host Russia’s conventional and nuclear weapons, a senior US State Department official noted
Russian delegation in Vienna hopes for breakthrough in security guarantee talks with US
I do hope for that, for the common sense and pragmatism of our American counterparts, Konstantin Gavrilov said
Media: Hainan Cultural Fair creates new incentives for free trade port
The organizers of the event arranged halls with a total area of 33,000 square meters to house the fair's pavilions
Russian foreign mission in Ukraine works as usual despite provocations — ministry
Maria Zakharova also added that Russian diplomats in Ukraine and their families, as well as employees of Russia’s foreign missions, receive individual threats
Iranian President says his visit to Moscow may become turning point in Russia-Iran ties
"Interaction between Iran and Russia in the region will ensure security and prevent unilateralism," the Iranian leader noted
Hainan's 2021 duty-free store sales grew 84% to $9.4 billion
Some 9.6 million people visited duty-free shops on the island last year
Putin told Aliyev about talks with US, NATO on security guarantees for Russia — Kremlin
"Given the recent visit by Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine, a discussion was held about the issues of the intra-Ukrainian settlement, which is stalled because of Kiev’s destructive stance," the statement said
Press review: Kazakhstan roots out Nazarbayev-built nepotism and oil may hit $90 a barrel
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 18th
Tehran hands over to Moscow draft agreement on strategic cooperation for 20 years — Raisi
On January 19, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow on his official visit
Hainan wraps up 22nd International Tourist Carnival
It was attended by tens of thousands of people
Authors of anti-Russian sanctions should leave political arena, Duma speaker says
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that it became obvious sanctions were costly for the Western economies and Russia had only become stronger
NATO says it’s ready to resume briefings with Russia on exercises, nuclear policies
Jens Stoltenberg also said that the alliance "will not compromise on core principles, such as the right for each nation to choose its own path and NATO’s ability to protect and defend all Allies"
Russian delegation declares start of ‘countdown’ in wait for adoption of Russian proposals
"There arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia’s security," the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said
Russia hopes France, Germany will pressure Zelensky to make good on promises — Lavrov
The minister stressed Ukraine did nothing to carry out the decisions of the Normandy Format talks among Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France that took place in in Paris in 2019
Hainan medical tourism zone three years ahead of schedule in registering imported drugs
Local authorities said treatment costs also went down
Russia, Belarus to practice scenario of employing entire military potential — top brass
According to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, the upcoming drills on the territory of Belarus "will involve some command centers and units of Russia’s Eastern Military District that are engaged in a surprise inspection underway in the Russian Armed Forces"
Russia to inspect UK military facility on Tuesday — defense ministry
Head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov said that the inspection will continue for one day
Russia not going to discuss withdrawal of missiles from Kaliningrad with anyone - Kremlin
"And with all due respect we will not tolerate any demands for us to do this or that on our own territory," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Berlin sees no alternative to stable relations with Moscow, German top diplomat says
Annalena Baerbock also spotlighted the "deep historical dimension" of German-Russian relations
US rejects demand on NATO non-expansion as unacceptable at Russia talks — diplomat
On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states
NATO never admits Ukraine, Washington should recognize it as neutral — expert
Three US presidents - Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Biden - have already made it clear that the United States has no national interest sufficient to commit US troops to defend Ukraine or Georgia against invasion, Katrina vanden Heuvel pointed out
Pakistan’s PM says Islamic world upholds Putin’s words about Prophet Muhammad
It was also pointed out that Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia had historically been a multinational and multi-confessional state where peoples of various religions, including Islam, could coexist and interact
US not to present written response to Russia’s proposals during Friday meeting — Blinken
Antony Blinken noted that the US plans to "take stocks of the conversations" after a "pretty intensive week of engagements" with Russia
Biden admits possible agreement with Moscow on non-deploying strategic weapons in Kiev
The relevant reciprocal steps would be expected from Moscow, Biden said
Russia, Iran, China to hold joint naval maneuvers
The Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group has anchored in the roadstead of the Chabahar port in the Islamic Republic of Iran
NATO knows which measures Russia can take if its initiatives are turned down — diplomat
On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements on security guarantees for the United States and NATO
France needs to leave NATO, presidential candidate says
According to Jean-Luc Melenchon, an anti-Russian policy is not in line with France’s interests, such a course is dangerous and absurd
Lavrov to Germany’s top diplomat: demands on troop operations on Russian soil unacceptable
Russian foreign minister also said that he had discussed with his German counterpart the situation around Kiev’s sabotage of the Minsk Agreements
China's Customs issues Hainan's first comprehensive regional partnership certificate
The document will allow entrepreneurs to take advantage of preferential tariffs
Biden says invasion of Ukraine going to be disaster for Russia
Russian banks will not be able to carry out transactions with dollars if the country invades Ukraine, Biden said
Over 30,000 troops amassed in Poland, Baltic states near Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president specified that about 8,000-10,000 US troops were stationed in Poland and the Baltic states
Temporary moratorium on NATO expansion unacceptable for Russia — Deputy Foreign Minister
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia cannot be satisfied with yet another "trick" like it did before
Press review: German top diplomat’s Russia tour and Nazarbayev’s surprise address
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 19th
German Foreign Minister calls to revive Normandy Format to implement Minsk Agreements
Annalena Baerbock said that both Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to do everything to continue the Normandy Format talks as soon as possible
Hainan's administrative center to boost development of modern services in 2022
As the Hainan Daily newspaper notes, the city is actively developing e-commerce
Kazakhstan’s first president blasts mass riots as attempt to destroy state’s integrity
At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the crisis would make the country even stronger
Over 2,000 troops engaged in live-fire drills in Russia’s northwest
As part of the drills, the troops will sharpen the skills of driving and firing guns of T-72B3 tanks and live-fire AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, RPG-7V anti-tank grenade launchers, AK-74M assault rifles and SVD-M sniper rifles
Russia sees no reason for further talks with OSCE on security guarantees, says envoy
According to Alexander Lukashevich, the OSCE is trying more and more to embed itself in this Euro-Atlantic matrix
British defense minister says invited Russian counterpart to visit London
Ben Wallace said that the sides would discuss issues related to the mutual security concerns and engage constructively in good faith
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
EU top diplomat rules out preventive anti-Russian sanctions
Josep Borrel said that to be prepared to act does not mean to act before it is needed
DPR forces obtain information about sabotage planned by Ukrainian army near contact line
Thus, the DPR reinforced the security of all hazardous industries and socially important facilities
