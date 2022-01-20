Moscow ready to host Expo 2030, says Mayor

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s infrastructure is ready for hosting the Expo-2030 international exhibition, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Moscow’s infrastructure is ready," he said, adding that "the future Expo [venue] will be situated near the Vnukovo [airport]."

Mayor thanked the president for the confidence and support of the capital’s application for hosting the international exhibition. "This is no easy decision because our country has long been participating in this exhibition movement, though [it] has never won. The competition is strong, with the Saudis, South Korea, Italy’s Rome, even Ukraine having applied. But we will compete. We have the experience of preparing for the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup that was particularly held in Moscow as well [in 2018]," Sobyanin said.