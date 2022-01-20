Cryptocurrency investments of Russian legal entities are small, Central Bank says

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian legal entities have insignificant investments in cryptocurrencies and payment transactions with cryptocurrencies inside the country are not widespread, the Central Bank said in its report, referring to a poll of Russian banks last summer.

"In the opinion of the majority of respondents, investments of Russian legal entities in cryptocurrencies are insignificant - they quite rarely invest in cryptocurrencies; most often this is done by founders as individuals or attorneys," according to poll findings. Payment transactions with cryptocurrencies are not widespread in Russia, the regulator said.

Speculations, investments, evasion of requirements against money laundering and cross-border transactions are among key goals of cryptocurrencies purchase by individuals and legal entities according to poll results, the Bank of Russia said.