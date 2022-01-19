Hainan GRP grows 11.2% in 2021

HAIKOU /China/, January 19. /TASS/. Hainan's gross regional product (GRP) rose 11.2% to 647.52 billion yuan ($101.77 billion) in 2021, the province's statistical office said on Wednesday.

Thus, the economic growth rate of China's southernmost region was higher than the country's GDP growth rate (8.1%) for the period. As the report noted, Hainan's agriculture was 3.9% and the industrial sphere was exactly 6%. The service sector showed significant progress (15.3%), which accounted for about 61% of the island's GRP.

According to the data, the province produced 5.88 million tons of vegetables (up 2.8%) and 5.25 million tons of fruit (up 6%). Particularly notable increases in yields were for agribusinesses growing grapefruit (up 33.2%), pitaya, also known as dragon fruit (23.2%), and watermelons (14.1%) over the past 12 months. The number of pigs, as noted, increased by 24.9%.

Published statistics show that in 2021, Hainan dramatically increased production of natural gas (up 675.8%), as well as oil (22.2%), cement (20%) and polyethylene terephthalate (20.8%), widely used in modern industry. The province also increased electricity production (11%).

The government estimates that the service sector accounted for 82.5% of Hainan's economic growth last year. Over the past 12 months, the island's wholesale and retail trade added 35.6%, transportation and logistics grew 29.7%, and the restaurant and hotel industry grew 10.8%.

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of an experimental free trade zone and port in Hainan. The goal of the program is to bring the province into the process of globalization and international labor distribution, and to lay a solid foundation for innovation. The provincial government is creating an attractive climate for investors and constructing a well-developed research infrastructure. According to the government plan, by 2050 this region will be a unique cluster with an advanced economy, with campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and headquarters of leading multinational corporations.