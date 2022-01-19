Turkey announces launch of air service with Armenia starting February 2

ANKARA, January 19. /TASS/. Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced the start of air service with Armenia starting from February 2.

"Air service to Armenia will begin on February 2, and with the north of Iraq (Erbil) on January 24," the ministry’s statement reads.

On January 10, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee gave its okay to operating the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route.

Pegasus Airlines, a Turkish low-coster, opened sales for its Istanbul-Yerevan flights which will be carried out three times a week. "The sales for this route have started and the first flight is scheduled on February 2. Three flights a week are expected," the agency’s interlocutor said.

In 1993, Turkey unilaterally closed its air and land borders with Armenia. The air border was open in 1995.