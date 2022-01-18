Non-OPEC oil supply to gain 3 mln barrels daily in 2022 — OPEC report

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Oil supplies from non-OPEC countries will grow by 3 mln barrels daily in 2022, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its January report.

The assessment for 2021 stayed unchanged, with an increase by 0.7 mln barrels daily to 63.6 mln barrels per day. Canada, Russia, China, the US, and Guyana accounted for the bulk of production growth in 2021. At the same time, production declined in the United Kingdom, Colombia, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The oil supply from non-OPEC countries is expected to grow by 3 mln barrels daily to 66.7 mln barrels per day. Key drivers of growth will be the US and Russia, along with Brazil, Canada, and Kazakhstan.