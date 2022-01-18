Germany interested in cooperation on renewable energy with Russia, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Germany is interested in cooperation with Russia on renewable energy sources and needs Russia to overcome the climate crisis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference following talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We are extremely interested in contributing to the fulfillment of Russia’s potential in the field of renewable energy so that we are cooperating there, transferring our economies to a sustainable track. Because without the largest economy in the world, we will not overcome the climate crisis," Baerbock said. She added that Germany needs "a reliable Russia" to provide Europe with gas as it will still need gas for several more years.

Baerbock noted that Russia has a huge potential in the field of green hydrogen. According to her, Germany needs Russia in order to work on overcoming the climate crisis, as well as on energy security.