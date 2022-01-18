Meta Platforms appeals turnover-based fine worth $24.8 mln — court

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) has appealed against its turnover based fine to the tune of more than 1.9 bln rubles ($24.8 mln) imposed by the court over the company’s systematic failure to delete content banned in Russia, a spokesman with the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS.

"The ruling by a judge of the magistrate court of the judicial district No 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow on imposing a turnover-based fine on Meta Platforms has been challenged," the official said.

The official added that the court is to consider the company’s complaint on February 15 at 10:00 am Moscow time.

Earlier, the court fined Google more than 7.2 billion rubles ($94.1 mln) in a similar lawsuit.

Russia’s media watchdog filed claims to impose turnover-based fines on Google and Facebook after issuing repeated warnings and collecting fines through the courts for posting prohibited content. The agency said it was considering filing a similar lawsuit against Twitter. The turnover-based fine established by the court can range from 1/20 to 1/10 of the company's annual revenue, in case of repeated violation - up to 1/5 of the revenue.