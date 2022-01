MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures contracts with March delivery rose by 0.54% on London’s ICE on Tuesday, reaching $87 per barrel as of 05:22 Moscow time.

The price of $87 per barrel was last registered in October 2014.

By 05:28 Moscow time, Brent oil traded at $86.87 per barrel (+0.45%).

WTI futures gained 0.97%, reaching $84.11 per barrel.