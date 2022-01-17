EAEU members to draft proposals on amendments to International Health Regulations

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will draw up proposals on amendments to International Health Regulations adopted by the World Health Organizations (WHO) in 2005, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said on Monday after the 28th meeting of the Council of heads of authorized agencies in sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population of EAEU member-countries.

"Parties agreed to work out the common position in respect of the activity of the intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) for preparation and approval of a draft convention, agreement or another international tool of WHO for prevention of pandemics, support of readiness to them and response measures taking. Considering that INB work on the new medical instrument will cover issues regulated by International Health Regulations of WHO (2005), EAEU member-states decided to prepare common proposals on introduction of pinpoint amendments to International Health Regulations (2005)," the regulator said.

The parties discussed the current epidemiological situation in view of the Omicron coronavirus strain spreading worldwide, the Service said. They also reviewed the comprehensive action plan in the sphere of healthcare and sanitary-epidemiological welfare of the population, approved by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in summer 2020.