Nord Stream 2 not fully compliant with European law — Germany’s Foreign Minister

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should fully comply with the European law for the positive conclusion to be given by the German regulator, Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock said on Monday at a press conference in Kiev, broadcast by the Germany’s Phoenix TV Channel.

"We articulated in the coalition agreement that the European law is effective for energy projects in Germany and this certainly pertains to the Nord Stream 2 also. The European law is not fully implemented at the moment in the context of this project and the certification process has been suspended therefore. We see geo-strategic links at the same time, otherwise we would not talk so much about that," the Minister said.

"If there is further escalation from the Russia’s side, then we together with our partners will take joint suitable measures," she added.