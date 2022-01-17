Decarbonization may shift focus of geological exploration to search for gas — Rosgeo CEO

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Implementation of decarbonization policy in the next 20 years may shift the focus of the geological exploration industry from the search for oil deposits to the search for gas deposits, CEO of Rosgeo (JSC Rosgeologia) Sergey Gorkov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

"As for geological exploration, most likely we will need to focus more on gas than on oil explorations, in the future, for example, in the next 20 years. Most likely this is the impact of decarbonization," he said.

Gorkov noted that exploration itself has a minimal carbon footprint.

"The carbon dioxide that we emit comes from cars or ships that we have. We don’t have any special equipment anymore. We are not producers of carbon dioxide," the head of the holding explained.

Rosgeo is a Russian state-owned multidisciplinary geological holding company, which provides a full range of geological exploration services from regional surveys to stratigraphic drilling and subsoil monitoring. Rosgeo is 100% owned by the state.

The Gaidar Forum is an annual international research and discussion platform focused on government, economics and business that has been held since 2010. The event is traditionally co-organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia. TASS is a general information partner of the forum.