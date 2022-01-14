Euro rate exceeds 88 rubles, first time since July 21, 2021 — Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble rate rose by 0.8% since the closure of the previous session to 88.02 rubles, according to the data of Moscow Exchange as of 02:58 pm Moscow time.

The last time the euro rate rose to such a value on July 20, 2021.

By 03:06 pm Moscow time, the growth of the euro exchange rate slowed down to 87.95 rubles (+0.71%). The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate increased by 0.74% to 76.82 rubles.

The cost of a March futures contract for Brent crude on the London ICE exchange has grown by 0.79% to $85.14 per barrel. WTI oil has risen in price by 0.61% to $82.62 per barrel.