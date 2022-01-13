Moldova’s gas problems due to habit of incurring gas debt - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, January 14. /TASS/. Current gas supply problems of Moldova relatively to Russian gas holding Gazprom are due to the long-standing habit of incurring gas debts, CEO of the Moldovan gas distribution company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said in an interview with the TV-21 television channel.

"We got used to receiving gas with deferred payment, with incurred debt. It does not and will not work this way anymore on the gas market. We need to understand this," Ceban said.

"One should not look for a political component. A beneficial contract was made and debt restructuring was discussed with us. Nobody acts this way. Debts are claimed for repayment at first and a new contract is signed later," the top manager said.

"Let’s understand the gas market is liberalized. We have 24 traders that can buy gas at hubs in any countries. Why they do not do so? It means we made the beneficial contract," Ceban noted.

The government of Moldova should resolve systemic problems preventing Moldovagaz from timely receipt of money for gas supplied to end users and make settlements with Gazprom, he added.