Murmansk governor: Arctic cuisine restaurants report 20% revenue growth

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Arctic cuisine restaurants in the Murmansk Region report their revenues grow by 20%, the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis told the Gaidar Forum on Thursday.

"Presently, the restaurants [in the Murmansk Region], which offer Arctic dishes, and this data has been confirmed, report their revenues have grown by 20%, because they offer a specific unique product, clean, tasty, which only we in our territory have to offer," he said during the Russian Gastronomy Map panel.

It was only a few years ago that the locals in the Murmansk Region were not interested in the Arctic dishes, he continued. "Recently, we have included venison into the menu for school students. We can see that from the economic point of view, using our venison is more profitable <…> than to bring meat from the country’s other regions."

According to the Murmansk Region’s authorities, the modern Arctic cuisine is not just about the taste, it is mostly about healthy products and wild plants on the Kola Peninsula, namely diet venison with a high content of vitamins, minerals and proteins, as well as wild plants of the North - which are both food and medicinal natural products, sources of vitamins, micronutrients - cloudberries, blueberries, cranberries, herbs from the Khibiny Mountains, plus mushrooms and berries from the Lovozero tundra, and fish and sea products from the Barents Sea (cod, salmon, halibut, catfish, sea urchin, scallop, crab), the White Sea mussels, and fish from a thousand lakes across the Murmansk Region.

The Gaidar Forum is an annual international scientific and practical conference in the field of economics, which has been held since 2010. The forum is hosted by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia. TASS is the event’s general media partner.