Yandex joins Russian federal anti-trust case against Apple

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Yandex entered into antitrust proceedings against Apple over its prohibition against application developers from informing customers about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the AppStore, the company told TASS.

"We decided to participate in the process because the decision on this case can have a big impact on both users and developers. We believe that users should be able to learn about different payment methods and make in-app purchases in any way that is convenient for them. If developers can inform [the public] about various payment methods directly inside applications, this will improve the user experience and open up new opportunities for the development of the mobile application market," Yandex explained.

The press service of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS Russia) told TASS that Yandex was indeed included in the case.

In October 2021, the anti-monopoly service opened a case against Apple for violating Russia’s antimonopoly laws. If the US-based tech giant is found guilty of breaking the law, it could face a turnover penalty to the tune of market revenue.

On August 30, 2021, the federal agency issued a warning to Apple over its abuse of its dominant market position following a flood of requests from users of iOS devices and application developers pointing to instances where it was possible to buy products cheaper on the seller's website. This is due to the fact that Apple provides a commission from 15% to 30% for each payment in the AppStore, while mobile device users cannot be informed about the possibility of purchases outside of it.