Hainan's Sanya to complete bioresource center by December

HAIKOU /China/, January 11. /TASS/. Sanya city on the southern coast of China's Hainan Island plans to launch a major international center for the distribution of biological resources of animal and plant origin by December this year, the Sanya Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the construction of the facility, which is located on an artificial crescent-shaped island, is carried out at an accelerated pace. The work is already 50% complete.

According to Pei Yunzhou, executive director of the project, in order for the building to be completed on schedule, the construction site is operating round the clock. "People get breaks but the equipment is running nonstop," he clarified.

The bioresource center in Sanya will be used to quarantine animals and plants brought to the island. The main task is to ensure maximum safety of relevant products and stable development of industries in which they will be used. The facility, worth 371.99 million yuan ($58.41 million), has an area of 30,600 square meters.