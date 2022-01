MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. S7 Airlines has resumed sales of tickets for its flights to Kazakhstan, the Russian air carrier said on Monday.

"S7 Airlines returns tickets for sale to all their flights to Kazakhstan and for joint flights en route Moscow - Nur-Sultan and back. Flights to all destinations are planned to be performed as scheduled," the company said.

S7 Airlines is flying from Moscow to Ust-Kamenogorsk, from Omsk to Pavlodar, and from Novosibirsk to Nur-Sultan.