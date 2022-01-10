Transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through Ukraine down 3-fold since early 2022

PRAGUE, January 10. /TASS/. The transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through Ukraine has decreased almost 3-fold since the beginning of the year, Slovakia’s gas transmission operator Eustream said on Monday.

According to the company, the pumping of Russian gas to Slovakia through Slovakia’s gas distribution station on the border with Ukraine has been reduced almost 3-fold since December 31, 2021.

On December 31, Slovakia received 83,783,002 cubic meters of gas, on January 1 - 49,502,651 cubic meters, January 2 - 35,487,391 cubic meters, on January 3 - 26,078,940 cubic meters, and on the following days, from January 4 through January 9 - from 27,042,227 up to 27,764,579 cubic meters daily. The application for January 10 amounted to 27,131,315 cubic meters.