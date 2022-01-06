Oil prices on NYMEX rises by over 3% amid protests in Kazakhstan

NEW YORK, January 6. /TASS/. The price of a WTI crude oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose sharply on Thursday amid protests in Kazakhstan.

In the first hours after the start of trading, the price of a WTI crude oil futures rose by $2.62 or 3.39% and amounted to $79.81, approaching the figures of October-November last year, when the country saw a sharp increase in oil prices for the background of the energy crisis in the rest of the world.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.