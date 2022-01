MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The dollar had an uptick by 0.29% to 77.02 rubles in early trading hours on the Moscow Exchange.

The euro gained 0.3% to 87.08 rubles.

The dollar was above 77 rubles last time on April 21, 2021, while the euro rate was higher than 87 rubles last time on August 27 of the last year.

The dollar moved up to 77.18 rubles (+0.5%) later on. The euro surged by 0.6% to 87.34 rubles.