OPEC+ ministerial meeting kicks off as video conference

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The one-hour meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and some other countries, which are called OPEC+, has ended. The OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting has then begun as a video conference, two OPEC sources told TASS on Tuesday.

"JMMC is over. We have started the ministerial meeting," one delegate said, and the other confirmed.

At this meeting, the group is likely to decide on output levels for February. However, no surprises are expected, the sources told TASS, as the agenda includes the basic plan to increase crude output by 400,000 barrels per day.