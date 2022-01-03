Germany will need gas throughout energy transition period - Cabinet of Ministers

BERLIN, January 4. /TASS/. Germany will need natural gas throughout the period of transition to ecologically clean power production, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

"We will need gas throughout the transitional phase," he said.

Germany is curtailing the operation of coal-fueled and nuclear power plants in favor of ecologically clean sources. To make this transition painless for the economy and industry it will need more gas.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier speculated that in 25 years’ time the import of gas would be less important for Germany than it is at the moment.