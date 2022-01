MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The reverse gas flow over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland surged fourfold, according to Gascade gas transport operator data.

Reverse gas deliveries to Poland moved up from 121,500 cubic meters per hour to 507,000 cubic meters per hour.

Gazprom earlier booked 21.6% of the gas pipeline capacity or 19.28 mln cubic meters of gas per day for January 2022.

The design capacity of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.