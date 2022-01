SOFIA, January 2. /TASS/. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) of Bulgaria made the decision to lift the natural gas price by 30% from 102.33 lev (about €51.16) in December to 133.41 lev (around €66.7) per MWh from January 1, the commission said on its website.

"Following the analysis of presented current data, the commission approved the natural gas price from January 1, 2022 in the amount of 133.41 lev per MWh," the commission said.